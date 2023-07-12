KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
ZINUS 25,850 UP 1,000
SKTelecom 45,900 UP 650
HyundaiElev 40,250 DN 200
Hanchem 219,500 UP 8,000
DWS 36,750 UP 350
KEPCO 20,000 UP 320
SamsungSecu 35,100 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 8,960 UP 130
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 151,400 UP 500
HMM 18,890 UP 790
HYUNDAI WIA 66,400 DN 1,100
KumhoPetrochem 122,900 DN 300
Mobis 232,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 137,200 DN 4,000
S-1 53,000 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 145,700 UP 400
MS IND 22,200 DN 450
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,900 UP 150
HtlShilla 76,300 UP 900
HDKSOE 128,000 UP 4,000
Hanmi Science 31,000 UP 150
LG Uplus 10,550 UP 280
LG H&H 459,000 UP 13,000
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,000 DN 300
HD Hyundai Infracore 12,140 DN 10
LG Display 14,780 UP 60
Kangwonland 17,310 UP 350
LGCHEM 653,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 76,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 33,600 DN 750
SK 148,100 UP 3,000
Hanon Systems 9,360 UP 40
LOTTE TOUR 10,680 UP 300
DWEC 4,195 DN 55
NAVER 202,000 UP 4,600
KIWOOM 85,900 DN 400
KOREA AEROSPACE 55,200 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 4,600 DN 20
SAMSUNG SDS 118,500 DN 200
Kakao 51,600 UP 900
