KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KT&G 82,000 DN 100
NCsoft 286,000 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 33,350 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,750 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 37,800 UP 550
LGELECTRONICS 120,200 UP 1,700
Celltrion 152,500 UP 5,900
DAEWOONG PHARM 96,000 UP 3,200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,400 UP 1,900
KIH 50,300 UP 550
GS 36,900 UP 600
LIG Nex1 88,500 DN 1,000
Fila Holdings 37,950 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 193,500 DN 3,300
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,500 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,490 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 104,100 UP 5,300
SK Innovation 166,000 UP 1,500
POONGSAN 42,450 UP 1,600
KBFinancialGroup 47,000 DN 250
Hansae 19,710 UP 680
Youngone Corp 61,600 DN 800
CSWIND 86,800 DN 100
GKL 14,680 UP 160
KOLON IND 53,400 UP 1,900
HanmiPharm 276,000 UP 2,500
LX INT 35,500 UP 300
ShinpoongPharm 15,700 UP 60
Handsome 22,200 UP 200
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp529 00 0
Asiana Airlines 11,990 UP 20
COWAY 43,950 UP 750
LOTTE SHOPPING 69,200 UP 1,100
IBK 10,250 UP 20
DONGSUH 18,840 UP 130
SAMSUNG C&T 101,600 UP 200
PanOcean 5,040 UP 270
SAMSUNG CARD 28,800 DN 150
KT 29,300 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17610 UP410
