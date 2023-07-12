KT&G 82,000 DN 100

NCsoft 286,000 UP 500

ShinhanGroup 33,350 UP 200

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,750 DN 50

HYUNDAI ROTEM 37,800 UP 550

LGELECTRONICS 120,200 UP 1,700

Celltrion 152,500 UP 5,900

DAEWOONG PHARM 96,000 UP 3,200

HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,400 UP 1,900

KIH 50,300 UP 550

GS 36,900 UP 600

LIG Nex1 88,500 DN 1,000

Fila Holdings 37,950 0

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 193,500 DN 3,300

HANAFINANCIALGR 38,500 UP 50

HANWHA LIFE 2,490 DN 20

AMOREPACIFIC 104,100 UP 5,300

SK Innovation 166,000 UP 1,500

POONGSAN 42,450 UP 1,600

KBFinancialGroup 47,000 DN 250

Hansae 19,710 UP 680

Youngone Corp 61,600 DN 800

CSWIND 86,800 DN 100

GKL 14,680 UP 160

KOLON IND 53,400 UP 1,900

HanmiPharm 276,000 UP 2,500

LX INT 35,500 UP 300

ShinpoongPharm 15,700 UP 60

Handsome 22,200 UP 200

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp529 00 0

Asiana Airlines 11,990 UP 20

COWAY 43,950 UP 750

LOTTE SHOPPING 69,200 UP 1,100

IBK 10,250 UP 20

DONGSUH 18,840 UP 130

SAMSUNG C&T 101,600 UP 200

PanOcean 5,040 UP 270

SAMSUNG CARD 28,800 DN 150

KT 29,300 UP 250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17610 UP410

(END)