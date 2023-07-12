S. Korean Bond Yields on Jul. 12, 2023
All News 16:35 July 12, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.627 3.629 -0.2
2-year TB 3.760 3.750 +1.0
3-year TB 3.704 3.703 +0.1
10-year TB 3.756 3.758 -0.2
2-year MSB 3.761 3.751 +1.0
3-year CB (AA-) 4.512 4.502 +1.0
91-day CD 3.750 3.750 0.0
(END)
