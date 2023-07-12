Yoon says S. Korea will increase military info-sharing with NATO

VILNIUS, July 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday that South Korea will increase military information sharing with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Yoon made the remark during a summit involving NATO member states and four Asia Pacific partner nations -- South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

He also said South Korea plans to participate in a NATO trust fund for Ukraine.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (front) speaks during a meeting with his counterparts from Japan, Australia and New Zealand on the sidelines of a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 12, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

