Import prices hit 18-month low in June on strong won, stable oil prices
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- Import prices fell to the lowest in 18 months in June to extend their on-month decline for the second straight month on the back of the strengthening Korean won and stable oil prices, central bank data showed Thursday.
The import price index for June stood at 130.49, down 3.4 percent from May, according to the data compiled by the Bank of Korea.
The June reading marks the lowest since December 2021.
The index also fell 15.7 percent compared with a year earlier, marking the sharpest decline since April 2015.
Import prices of coal and petrochemical goods dropped 6.3 percent on-month last month.
Import prices of crude oil dipped 10.1 percent last month.
The country's export price index also dipped 2.8 percent on-month last month, due mainly to a fall in oil-related goods.
The index also dropped 14.7 percent on-year, the data showed.
Last month, the won-dollar rate stood at 1,296.71 on average, up 2.4 percent from a month earlier.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
N. Korea discusses economic plans in follow-up measures after key party meeting
-
Dossier highlights moments leading to 1st inter-Korean agreement signed after Koreas' division
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
N. Korea discusses economic plans in follow-up measures after key party meeting
-
Dossier highlights moments leading to 1st inter-Korean agreement signed after Koreas' division
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend NATO summit in Lithuania, visit Poland
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea, NATO establish new partnership for cooperation in 11 areas
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires ICBM, raises tensions after U.S. spy plane accusations