Top generals of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N. Korean ICBM launch

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The top generals of South Korea, the United States and Japan have condemned North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch and stressed the importance of three-way cooperation during their talks in Hawaii, Seoul's military said Wednesday.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, respectively, held the talks Tuesday (local time) as Pyongyang conducted its first ICBM launch in about three months.

"The three chiefs of defense condemn the DPRK's provocative actions, which highlight the importance of the trilateral commitment in the face of a blatant DPRK threat," the JCS said in a press release. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Their talks coincided with the North's latest missile launch, and the military leaders "coordinated in real-time to develop bilateral and trilateral response options to enhance the security of the Korean Peninsula and the region," the JCS said.

The meeting touched on regional security challenges, including the North's "destabilizing" activities, and opportunities for increased trilateral cooperation for regional peace, while Milley reaffirmed the U.S.' commitment to defending its Asian allies, according to the JCS.

"The ROK-U.S. and U.S.-Japan alliances are essential to maintaining regional peace and stability and to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific," it said.

The meeting was also attended by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Commander Adm. John C. Aquilino, U.S. Forces Korea commander Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, and U.S. Forces Japan commander Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp.



Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum (C) and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Gen. Mark Milley (L) and Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, respectively, pose for a photo as they meet for trilateral talks in Hawaii on July 11, 2023, in this photo released by the JCS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

