Yoon arrives in Poland for 3-day official visit

By Lee Haye-ah

WARSAW, July 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Poland on Wednesday for a three-day official visit aimed at deepening cooperation in strategic sectors such as arms and nuclear power and facilitating South Korean participation in reconstruction projects in Ukraine.

Yoon is scheduled to hold a summit with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday and discuss ways to further develop the bilateral strategic partnership established in 2013.

Talks will focus on expanding ties not only in trade and investment, but also in strategic sectors such as arms, nuclear power and infrastructure, according to his office.

Yoon will hold separate meetings with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and speakers of the lower and upper houses of parliament, and also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

This is Yoon's first bilateral visit to a European nation since taking office. He is also the first South Korean president to pay an official visit to Warsaw since Lee Myung-bak in 2009.

Yoon, who arrived here after attending a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Lithuania, plans to meet with South Korean business officials operating in Poland and seeking to participate in reconstruction projects in post-war Ukraine to discuss ways the government can support them.

An 89-person business delegation is accompanying him on the trip, representing companies in rechargeable batteries, arms and nuclear energy, as well as construction companies interested in taking part in reconstruction projects in Ukraine.

Also on Yoon's itinerary are a meeting with Korean residents in Poland, a discussion with South Korean and Polish youths at the University of Warsaw and a bilateral business forum he will jointly attend with Duda.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and first lady Kim Keon Hee disembark the presidential plane upon arriving at Warsaw Chopin Airport in the Polish capital on July 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

