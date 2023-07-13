N. Korea confirms test-firing of Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Thursday it test-fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) the previous day, with its leader Kim Jong-un vowing to take military offensive action until the U.S. abandons its hostile policy against Pyongyang.
Guided by its leader Kim, the North launched the ICBM to confirm the capability and reliability of a new strategic weapon system, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The North said the missile flew 1,001 kilometers for 4,491 seconds at a maximum altitude of 6,648 km before splashing into the East Sea, according to the report.
Kim reaffirmed "a series of stronger military offensive will be launched until the U.S. imperialists and the South Korean puppet traitors admit their shameful defeat of their useless hostile policy toward the DPRK in despair and give up their policy," KCNA said.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
N. Korea discusses economic plans in follow-up measures after key party meeting
-
Dossier highlights moments leading to 1st inter-Korean agreement signed after Koreas' division
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
N. Korea discusses economic plans in follow-up measures after key party meeting
-
Dossier highlights moments leading to 1st inter-Korean agreement signed after Koreas' division
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend NATO summit in Lithuania, visit Poland
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea, NATO establish new partnership for cooperation in 11 areas
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires ICBM, raises tensions after U.S. spy plane accusations