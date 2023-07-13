Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 July 13, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/24 Rain 80

Incheon 26/24 Rain 90

Suwon 27/24 Rain 70

Cheongju 29/25 Rain 80

Daejeon 28/24 Rain 70

Chuncheon 26/23 Rain 80

Gangneung 28/23 Sunny 80

Jeonju 29/25 Rain 80

Gwangju 29/25 Rain 60

Jeju 33/27 Cloudy 30

Daegu 29/24 Rain 90

Busan 28/24 Rain 60

(END)

