Yoon vows continued support for Ukraine through cooperation with Poland
WARSAW, July 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged continued support for war-torn Ukraine by fostering cooperation with Poland, which has played a leading role in garnering support for its neighboring country.
Yoon made the commitment in a contribution to Rzeczpospolita, a Polish daily, as he embarked on a three-day official visit, after attending a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Lithuania.
"South Korea will continue to support Ukraine through close cooperation with Poland, one of the leading supporting nations in Europe," Yoon said.
Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine, has been at the forefront of lobbying efforts to impose sanctions against Russia and has provided strong political, economic and military aid to Ukraine.
"The partnership between South Korea and Poland extends beyond the economic and trade sectors," Yoon added, emphasizing that support will be expanded to include reconstruction projects in Ukraine.
Yoon also highlighted that Poland has become one of the largest sources of the country's trade surplus, primarily on the back of increased defense industry exports.
"The scale of export contracts for K2 tanks and K9 self-propelled howitzers signed with Poland last year was unprecedented," Yoon said.
According to South Korea's government data, Poland signed deals estimated at 20 trillion won (US$15.6 billion) to purchase K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers and FA-50 fighters in 2022.
Yoon expressed hope that defense cooperation would be further expanded to encompass joint development and research.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
Dossier highlights moments leading to 1st inter-Korean agreement signed after Koreas' division
-
(LEAD) Father, grandmother detained on charges of killing, abandoning baby without mom knowing
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
Dossier highlights moments leading to 1st inter-Korean agreement signed after Koreas' division
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend NATO summit in Lithuania, visit Poland
-
S. Korea publishes hard copies of English report on N. Korea's human rights
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires ICBM, raises tensions after U.S. spy plane accusations
-
S. Korea, NATO establish new partnership for cooperation in 11 areas