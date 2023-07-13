S. Korea's ICT exports fall for 12th straight month in June
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products dropped for the 12th consecutive month in June on waning demand for semiconductors, but the downside pace seemed to have hit the bottom, government data showed Thursday.
Outbound shipments of ICT products came to US$16.1 billion last month, down 22.1 percent from $20.6 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.
The monthly ICT exports have been on the decline since July last year, but the on-year drop has been slowing down after hitting a 35.9 percent decrease in April.
The country's ICT imports in June fell 12.3 percent on-year to $11.5 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $4.6 billion in the sector.
The ministry said ICT exports fell across nearly all product categories last month amid a global slowdown.
Exports of semiconductors, which accounted for nearly half of all ICT shipments, tumbled 27.9 percent on-year to $9 billion.
Overseas sales of displays slid 11.1 percent on-year to $1.6 billion, and those of mobile phones and computers went down 18.8 percent and 48.7 percent to $780 million and $870 million, respectively.
By nation, combined shipments to China, South Korea's largest trading partner, which includes Hong Kong, slumped 25.7 percent on-year to $6.7 billion.
Exports to Vietnam, the United States and the European Union decreased 11.3 percent, 32.6 percent and 21.6 percent, respectively.
