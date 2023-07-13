BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
All News 10:23 July 13, 2023
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- American rapper Latto took part in BTS member Jungkook's upcoming debut solo single as a featured artist, the group's agency, BigHit Music, said Thursday.
Latto has reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with "Big Energy."
The BTS vocalist's upcoming song, titled "Seven," will arrive Friday at 1 p.m. It is an invigorating, summery song that will make BTS fans feel the full breadth of the member's charm, according to the agency.
