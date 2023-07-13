S. Korea reports net inflow of migrants in 2022 amid eased virus concerns
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEJONG, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported a net inflow of migrants in 2022, data showed Thursday, following the normalization of global travel amid eased concerns over the COVID-19.
The number of international migrants, referring to those who stay in and out of South Korea for 90 days or more, reached 1.12 million in 2022, up 26.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Of the figure, the arrivals accounted for 606,000, surpassing the number of individuals who departed the country, which reached 518,000, resulting in a net inflow of 88,000.
It marked a turnaround from a net outflow of 66,000 posted a year earlier.
The number of foreign arrivals especially shot up 87.2 percent on-year to reach 413,000, far outpacing the 245,000 who have left the country.
Arrivals from China accounted for 95,000, trailed by Vietnam with 52,000 and Thailand with 35,000, with the three countries taking up 43.9 percent of the total.
Among the total foreign arrivals, 33.4 percent were visiting South Korea to find jobs, followed by education with 21.5 percent. Those who moved to the country permanently, including marriages, took up 12.7 percent.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
Dossier highlights moments leading to 1st inter-Korean agreement signed after Koreas' division
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
Dossier highlights moments leading to 1st inter-Korean agreement signed after Koreas' division
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend NATO summit in Lithuania, visit Poland
-
S. Korea publishes hard copies of English report on N. Korea's human rights
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires ICBM, raises tensions after U.S. spy plane accusations
-
(2nd LD) Subway, bus fares in Seoul to rise by 150 won, 300 won
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires ICBM, raises tensions after U.S. spy plane accusations
-
S. Korea, NATO establish new partnership for cooperation in 11 areas
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires long-range ballistic missile: S. Korean military