Seoul city loses suit against church over COVID-19 spread
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul metropolitan government on Thursday lost a lawsuit it filed against a church and its pastor for impeding efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The city government brought the suit in September 2020 against Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul and its conservative pastor, Jun Kwang-hoon.
The lawsuit sought 4.62 billion won (US$3.62 million) in damages, claiming that defendants caused the spread of the coronavirus by organizing mass rallies in central Seoul and refusing to cooperate with epidemiological surveys.
Judge Chung Chan-woo of the Seoul Central District Court ruled against the plaintiff.
The decision came after the same court on June 15 dismissed a compensation suit filed by the National Health Insurance Service against the church and the pastor.
In the ruling, Judge Heo Jun-seo said it is excessive for the state or local governments to hold individuals and organizations financially responsible for damages beyond criminal penalties or fines in relation to the issue.
