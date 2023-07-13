KG Mobility launches Torres SUV in Europe

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- KG Mobility, formerly known as SsangYong Motor Co., said Thursday it has launched the Torres sport utility vehicle in Europe as part of its expansion strategy.

KG Mobility began to sell the compact SUV in Europe, starting with its launch in Poland this week, the company said in a statement.

The SUV-focused carmaker plans to introduce the battery-powered Torres EVX in Europe. The Torres EVX, which can travel around 500 kilometers on a single charge, is initially set to be launched in the domestic market later this year, it said.

Its lineup currently consists of the Tivoli, Korando, Rexton, Rexton Sports and Torres SUVs.

From January to June, KG Mobility's sales jumped 37 percent to 64,965 vehicles from 47,589 units a year earlier.



This photo taken on July 13, 2023, and provided by KG Mobility shows its Torres SUVs launched initially in Poland for sale in the European markets. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

