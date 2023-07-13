KG Mobility launches Torres SUV in Europe
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- KG Mobility, formerly known as SsangYong Motor Co., said Thursday it has launched the Torres sport utility vehicle in Europe as part of its expansion strategy.
KG Mobility began to sell the compact SUV in Europe, starting with its launch in Poland this week, the company said in a statement.
The SUV-focused carmaker plans to introduce the battery-powered Torres EVX in Europe. The Torres EVX, which can travel around 500 kilometers on a single charge, is initially set to be launched in the domestic market later this year, it said.
Its lineup currently consists of the Tivoli, Korando, Rexton, Rexton Sports and Torres SUVs.
From January to June, KG Mobility's sales jumped 37 percent to 64,965 vehicles from 47,589 units a year earlier.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
S. Korea publishes hard copies of English report on N. Korea's human rights
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend NATO summit in Lithuania, visit Poland
-
S. Korea publishes hard copies of English report on N. Korea's human rights
-
(3rd LD) Father, grandmother detained on charges of killing, abandoning baby without mom knowing
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires ICBM, raises tensions after U.S. spy plane accusations
-
(2nd LD) Subway, bus fares in Seoul to rise by 150 won, 300 won
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms test-firing of Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM
-
(2nd LD) Leaders of S. Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand condemn N.K. launch
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms test-firing of Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM