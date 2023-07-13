Seoul Mayor Oh orders readiness against downpour forecast for capital, nationwide
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon instructed city officials Thursday to do their utmost to prevent any safety accidents as torrential rain of up to 400 millimeters was forecast nationwide, including the capital.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said heavy rain is expected to drench the country through Saturday. South Chungcheong and North Jeolla Province, in particular, are forecast to experience downpours of more than 400 mm through Saturday.
Southern parts of Gyeonggi Province, southern inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, and North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang Province may also see more than 300 mm of rain, it said.
The wider capital area and parts of Gangwon Province are predicted to experience torrential rain of up to 80 mm per hour between Thursday and Friday morning, the weather agency also said. Precipitation of up to 150 mm has been forecast for Seoul through Friday.
As of Thursday noon, a heavy rain advisory had been in place across the capital.
"I assume tonight is likely to be the peak of the latest monsoon," Oh told city officials, instructing them to stay vigilant in an effort to prevent any safety accidents from the downpour.
The major also visited the city government's disaster monitoring office to inspect the city's readiness against flooding and other rain-related accidents.
"Given the experience last year, basement spaces, such as semi-basement homes and underground roads, are most vulnerable," the mayor said, urging preemptive inspections of subway stations, downhill areas and other places particularly prone to flooding to stave off any human damage from heavy rain.
