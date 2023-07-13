The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms test-firing of Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM

SEOUL -- North Korea said Thursday it test-fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) the previous day, with its leader Kim Jong-un vowing to take "stronger" military offensive until the United States abandons its hostile policy against Pyongyang.

Guided by its leader Kim, the North launched a new type of the Hwasong-18 missile in a test aimed at reconfirming the technical creditability and operational reliability of the country's core weapon system, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



(2nd LD) BOK freezes key rate for 4th consecutive time amid slowdown, easing inflation

SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank held its key interest rate steady for the fourth straight time Thursday in the face of murky growth outlook and moderating inflation.

In a widely expected decision, the monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea (BOK) kept the benchmark seven-day repo rate unchanged at 3.5 percent.



(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan meet in Jakarta to discuss Fukushima, N.K. provocations

JAKARTA -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan held bilateral talks Thursday over Tokyo's plan to discharge treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima plant and ways to deal with North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile provocations.

The meeting between South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, in Jakarta came on the heels of a bilateral summit



Gov't, PPP urge unionized medical workers to call off strike

SEOUL -- The government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) urged unionized medical workers to call off their strike Thursday, warning of firm measures if the walkout exceeds the limits of their legal rights and causes harm to people's lives.

The announcement comes after the Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union launched a two-day strike at 7 a.m., marking the first such action in 19 years. The union has demanded better working conditions and increased support for public medical institutions.



Yoon vows continued support for Ukraine through cooperation with Poland

WARSAW -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged continued support for war-torn Ukraine by fostering cooperation with Poland, which has played a leading role in garnering support for its neighboring country.

Yoon made the commitment in a contribution to Rzeczpospolita, a Polish daily, as he embarked on a three-day official visit, after attending a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Lithuania.



(LEAD) S. Korea's fiscal deficit narrows on-year through May

SEJONG -- South Korea's fiscal deficit narrowed in the first five months of 2023 from a year earlier as the country cut spending on pandemic-related expenditures, data showed Thursday.

The managed fiscal balance, a key gauge of fiscal health calculated on a stricter term, posted a deficit of 52.5 trillion won (US$40.9 billion) in the January-May period, compared with a shortfall of 71.2 trillion won tallied a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



Kia to invest US$200 mln to produce EV9 at U.S. plant

SEOUL -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Thursday it will invest US$200 million to produce the all-electric EV9 SUV in its U.S. plant next year.

The flagship EV9 will be the first EV for Kia to be assembled in the United States, the company said in a statement.



BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper

SEOUL -- American rapper Latto took part in BTS member Jungkook's upcoming debut solo single as a featured artist, the group's agency, BigHit Music, said Thursday.

Latto has reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with "Big Energy."

