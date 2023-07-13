DP claims Yoon approved Fukushima water release plan during summit with Kishida

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) accused President Yoon Suk Yeol of giving a nod to Japan's plan to release radioactive water from the dysfunctional Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean during his meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Lithuania.

On Wednesday, Yoon and Kishida met on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit, days after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) approved the discharge expected to begin next month, saying it would meet international safety standards.

During the meeting with Kishida, Yoon said he respects the IAEA report and requested that Japan include South Korean experts in the monitoring of the planned release. Kishida assured Yoon that Japan would do everything possible to ensure the safety of the water release.

On Thursday, the DP slammed Yoon for playing a helper's role in Japan's water discharge plan, saying he ignored their request to demand Japan withhold the release.

"Prime Minister Kishida gave notification that he would dump the contaminated nuclear water into the ocean, and President Yoon Suk Yeol accepted it," said Rep. Park Kwang-on, the DP's floor leader, in a policy coordination meeting. "He turned a blind eye to people's anticipations. We will not accept the meeting result."

DP leader Lee Jae-myung also criticized Yoon for not demanding that Japan postpone the plan.

"Everything in this administration is going backwards. It doesn't care for the national interest and is treading on eggshells over Japan," he said.

Lee also stressed the government should demand that Japan indefinitely postpone the plan and call for joint inspections with related nations.



Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung (L) speaks at a meeting at the National Assmbly in Seoul on July 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

DP's chief deputy policymaker, Rep. Jung Choun-sook, said Yoon showed an "irresponsible attitude" over an issue concerned with people's health and safety.

"Isn't Yoon the president of South Korea? Trying to solve a problem directly related to people's health and safety by relying on the good will of Japan is not a responsible attitude of a president," she said.

Additionally, the DP demanded Yoon share what was discussed during his meeting with Kishida upon his arrival this week.

fairydust@yna.co.kr

(END)