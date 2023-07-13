Hyundai unveils high-performance Ioniq 5 N EV

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday unveiled the Ioniq 5 N, the first pure electric model under its high-performance N brand, as it accelerates its transition to a future mobility solutions provider.

The Ioniq 5 N made its global debut at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed in Britain, which opened Thursday and will run through Sunday.

It comes with a 84 kWh battery pack and can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers in only 3.4 seconds, the company said in a statement.

The Ioniq 5 N represents a new segment of driver-focused high-performance EVs since it boasts advanced cornering and racetrack capabilities as an everyday sportscar, it said.



This file photo, provided by Hyundai Motor, shows the exterior design of the Ioniq 5 N, the first battery-powered model under its high-performance N brand. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"N brand's winning combination of technological know-how and motorsport experience is pushing the limits of vehicle performance, which has most recently resulted in the Ioniq 5 N, a game changer for electric high performance," Hyundai Motor President and CEO Chang Jae-hoon said.

Ioniq 5 N combines the standard Ioniq 5 model's electrified-global modular platform (E-GMP) with N's motorsport-bred technologies. E-GMP is Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated EV platform.

"Starting with the Ioniq 5 N, the N brand aims to deliver N's signature fun driving experience regardless of petrol, electric or hydrogen," Till Wartenberg, vice president and head of N Brand and Motorsport at Hyundai Motor said.

The company plans to launch the N brand's first EV model in the domestic market later this year and in global markets next year, according to a company spokesman.

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 are built on the E-GMP platform, with the same platform-based Ioniq 7 set to be released next year.

Hyundai's independent Genesis brand's GV60 SUV, and its smaller affiliate Kia Corp.'s EV6 and EV9 SUVs also share the E-GMP platform.

The maker of Sonata sedans and Santa Fe SUVs plans to invest 109.4 trillion won (US$85 billion) by 2032 to secure a leading position in the global future mobility market, while aiming to sell 1 million pure electric models by 2030.

Hyundai's first dedicated EV factory, the 300,000-unit-a-year Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia, the U.S., is under construction with a goal to start operations in the second half of 2024. Another EV-dedicated plant is being built in Korea with an aim of starting production in 2025.



This file photo, provided by Hyundai Motor, shows the interior design of the Ioniq 5 N model. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This file photo, provided by Hyundai Motor, shows the rear design of the Ioniq 5 N model. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)