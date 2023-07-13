KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaekwangInd 602,000 UP 1,000
SamyangFood 119,200 DN 2,600
CJ CheilJedang 277,000 UP 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 45,800 UP 500
SSANGYONGCNE 5,030 UP 70
Daewoong 12,550 UP 190
SamsungF&MIns 238,500 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,910 UP 300
Kogas 25,550 UP 700
HyundaiEng&Const 36,950 UP 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,000 UP 50
Youngpoong 540,000 DN 3,000
SK hynix 114,100 DN 1,300
DB HiTek 60,700 DN 500
Hanwha 31,500 UP 1,600
KOLMAR KOREA 46,400 DN 850
HanmiPharm 274,500 DN 1,500
SD Biosensor 11,910 UP 60
JB Financial Group 8,190 UP 20
TKG Huchems 22,300 DN 50
PIAM 34,850 0
DGB Financial Group 7,330 DN 20
HANJINKAL 44,800 DN 350
KRAFTON 192,200 UP 6,900
Meritz Financial 44,350 DN 50
BNK Financial Group 6,730 UP 40
emart 78,300 UP 900
CHONGKUNDANG 78,300 UP 1,400
DoubleUGames 43,600 UP 1,450
HD HYUNDAI 59,500 DN 200
COSMAX 89,200 DN 2,200
HANATOUR SERVICE 51,100 DN 200
HL MANDO 51,500 DN 600
Netmarble 47,850 UP 1,650
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 748,000 UP 18,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY362 00 DN450
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,690 DN 160
KIA CORP. 87,500 DN 900
Shinsegae 192,300 DN 1,900
Hyosung 59,200 UP 400
