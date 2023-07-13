SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



TaekwangInd 602,000 UP 1,000

SamyangFood 119,200 DN 2,600

CJ CheilJedang 277,000 UP 1,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 45,800 UP 500

SSANGYONGCNE 5,030 UP 70

Daewoong 12,550 UP 190

SamsungF&MIns 238,500 DN 4,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,910 UP 300

Kogas 25,550 UP 700

HyundaiEng&Const 36,950 UP 350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,000 UP 50

Youngpoong 540,000 DN 3,000

SK hynix 114,100 DN 1,300

DB HiTek 60,700 DN 500

Hanwha 31,500 UP 1,600

KOLMAR KOREA 46,400 DN 850

HanmiPharm 274,500 DN 1,500

SD Biosensor 11,910 UP 60

JB Financial Group 8,190 UP 20

TKG Huchems 22,300 DN 50

PIAM 34,850 0

DGB Financial Group 7,330 DN 20

HANJINKAL 44,800 DN 350

KRAFTON 192,200 UP 6,900

Meritz Financial 44,350 DN 50

BNK Financial Group 6,730 UP 40

emart 78,300 UP 900

CHONGKUNDANG 78,300 UP 1,400

DoubleUGames 43,600 UP 1,450

HD HYUNDAI 59,500 DN 200

COSMAX 89,200 DN 2,200

HANATOUR SERVICE 51,100 DN 200

HL MANDO 51,500 DN 600

Netmarble 47,850 UP 1,650

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 748,000 UP 18,000

HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY 36,200 DN 450

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,690 DN 160

KIA CORP. 87,500 DN 900

Shinsegae 192,300 DN 1,900

Hyosung 59,200 UP 400

