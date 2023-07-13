KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Nongshim 400,500 DN 3,500
SGBC 48,300 DN 350
CJ 61,600 DN 800
LX INT 35,550 UP 50
POSCO FUTURE M 388,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,700 DN 1,700
Boryung 8,080 UP 180
LG Corp. 85,200 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,750 UP 300
KAL 25,550 DN 300
ORION Holdings 14,230 UP 80
AmoreG 27,350 UP 250
HyundaiMtr 203,500 0
YoulchonChem 32,900 UP 150
LG Energy Solution 542,000 UP 8,000
HtlShilla 75,400 DN 900
Ottogi 378,500 UP 1,000
TaihanElecWire 13,900 DN 60
Kumyang 95,000 UP 700
Hyundai M&F INS 29,500 DN 400
Doosanfc 27,900 DN 50
Doosan Enerbility 19,060 UP 670
LOTTE WELLFOOD 99,200 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 18,360 DN 70
HYOSUNG TNC 353,000 DN 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 UP 50
SKBS 75,900 UP 700
HDC-OP 10,820 DN 20
ORION 122,500 UP 2,800
SK ie technology 90,300 DN 700
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,650 DN 200
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 451,000 DN 7,000
Doosan Bobcat 61,200 DN 2,100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,250 DN 200
BGF Retail 174,900 UP 6,500
HYBE 259,000 DN 4,000
SKBP 75,700 UP 2,000
KCC 210,000 UP 16,600
HANILCMT 11,660 DN 10
SKCHEM 65,900 UP 900
(MORE)
