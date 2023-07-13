KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HYUNDAI WIA 65,600 DN 800
S-Oil 66,600 0
HITEJINRO 21,000 UP 150
DOOSAN 87,900 DN 600
CJ LOGISTICS 72,100 DN 700
DL 37,900 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 103,100 UP 1,500
PanOcean 5,150 UP 110
SAMSUNG CARD 28,850 UP 50
KT 29,700 UP 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17540 DN70
SAMSUNG SDS 118,400 DN 100
KOREA AEROSPACE 54,500 DN 700
KUMHOTIRE 4,560 DN 40
Hanon Systems 9,300 DN 60
SK 147,500 DN 600
ShinpoongPharm 15,730 UP 30
Handsome 22,350 UP 150
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp533 00 UP400
Asiana Airlines 11,980 DN 10
COWAY 44,700 UP 750
LOTTE SHOPPING 69,200 0
IBK 10,260 UP 10
DONGSUH 18,830 DN 10
SamsungEng 31,850 DN 200
KOLON IND 51,800 DN 1,600
FOOSUNG 13,600 DN 300
POONGSAN 41,950 DN 500
SK Innovation 165,400 DN 600
KBFinancialGroup 47,100 UP 100
Hansae 18,900 DN 810
Youngone Corp 61,300 DN 300
CSWIND 86,300 DN 500
GKL 14,430 DN 250
LOTTE TOUR 10,700 UP 20
LG Uplus 10,690 UP 140
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,200 DN 1,800
KT&G 82,700 UP 700
LG Display 15,080 UP 300
Kangwonland 17,170 DN 140
