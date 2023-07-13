KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
NAVER 199,700 DN 2,300
Kakao 51,900 UP 300
NCsoft 291,500 UP 5,500
KIWOOM 90,100 UP 4,200
Hanwha Ocean 48,450 UP 2,450
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,920 DN 220
DWEC 4,235 UP 40
KEPCO KPS 34,200 UP 600
LG H&H 461,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 670,000 UP 17,000
KEPCO E&C 81,000 UP 5,000
ShinhanGroup 33,350 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,550 UP 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 38,150 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 121,400 UP 1,200
Celltrion 156,000 UP 3,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 97,200 UP 1,200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,000 DN 400
KIH 50,500 UP 200
GS 37,050 UP 150
LIG Nex1 87,100 DN 1,400
Fila Holdings 38,600 UP 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 194,800 UP 1,300
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,150 DN 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,480 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 103,500 DN 600
Daesang 17,190 UP 520
KPIC 132,700 0
SKNetworks 5,480 UP 60
Mobis 233,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 141,200 UP 4,000
S-1 52,700 DN 300
ZINUS 25,500 DN 350
Hanchem 217,500 DN 2,000
DWS 36,650 DN 100
KEPCO 20,700 UP 700
SamsungSecu 35,400 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 8,890 DN 70
SKTelecom 45,900 0
HyundaiElev 40,650 UP 400
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
-
S. Korea publishes hard copies of English report on N. Korea's human rights
-
-
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend NATO summit in Lithuania, visit Poland
-
-
(3rd LD) Father, grandmother detained on charges of killing, abandoning baby without mom knowing
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires ICBM, raises tensions after U.S. spy plane accusations
-
(2nd LD) Subway, bus fares in Seoul to rise by 150 won, 300 won
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms test-firing of Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM
-
(2nd LD) Leaders of S. Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand condemn N.K. launch
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms test-firing of Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM