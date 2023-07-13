Yoon orders all-out gov't response to heavy rains
By Lee Haye-ah
WARSAW, July 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government on Thursday to make all-out efforts to prevent damage from the recent heavy rains, his office said.
Yoon gave the instruction in a phone call with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo while on an official visit to Poland, saying the interior ministry and other relevant agencies, including the police and firefighting authorities, should activate an all-out response system led by the prime minister, according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.
"Above all, make sure there are no human casualties," he was quoted as saying.
Yoon especially noted that the recent heavy rains have already softened the ground, making it easy for landslides to occur and placing people at risk if they are unable to evacuate during heavy rainfalls at night.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
