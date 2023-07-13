S. Korean Bond Yields on Jul. 13, 2023
All News 16:38 July 13, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.574 3.627 -5.3
2-year TB 3.650 3.760 -11.0
3-year TB 3.602 3.704 -10.2
10-year TB 3.657 3.756 -9.9
2-year MSB 3.658 3.761 -10.3
3-year CB (AA-) 4.408 4.512 -10.4
91-day CD 3.750 3.750 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
S. Korea publishes hard copies of English report on N. Korea's human rights
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
S. Korea publishes hard copies of English report on N. Korea's human rights
-
(3rd LD) Father, grandmother detained on charges of killing, abandoning baby without mom knowing
-
Ex-justice minister's daughter to drop suits against revoked school admissions
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires ICBM, raises tensions after U.S. spy plane accusations
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms test-firing of Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM
-
(2nd LD) Leaders of S. Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand condemn N.K. launch
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms test-firing of Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM
-
(2nd LD) Subway, bus fares in Seoul to rise by 150 won, 300 won