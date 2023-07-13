S. Korea reviewing possibility of foreign, defense ministerial talks with Australia this fall

JAKARTA, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is reviewing the possibility of holding high-level talks with Australia involving their foreign and defense ministers this fall, according to informed sources Thursday.

The plan to hold the so-called two-plus-two ministerial talks involving the two countries' top foreign policy and defense officials was reportedly being discussed between the two countries, according to the sources.

The two sides are reportedly discussing holding the meeting in October.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, meanwhile, held bilateral consultations with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, here on the sidelines of high-level meetings led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

According to Seoul officials, the two sides agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and strategic communication to support peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Park also held separate talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Jakarta and agreed to continue close cooperation and high-level exchanges based on shared values and mutual trust, officials said.



South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (far L) and his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong (far R), hold talks in Jakarta on July 13, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr

(END)