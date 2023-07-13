(LEAD) N. Korea to speak at UNSC meeting on its missile launch: S. Korean lawmaker
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead with updates on North's possible attendance at UNSC meeting)
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has requested the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) it allow Pyongyang to speak during an upcoming urgent UNSC meeting on the regime's latest missile launch, a South Korean lawmaker said Thursday.
People Power Party (PPP) leader Kim Gi-hyeon, who is visiting the United States, said he was learned of the North's request during a meeting with Barbara Woodward, president of the UNSC earlier.
Kim said he was told that the UNSC was preparing to hear the North's speech at the UNSC meeting set for 4 p.m. (New York time) and that it "will be the first speech by a North Korean representative at a UNSC meeting in 10 years."
The UNSC announced earlier it will hold an urgent meeting Thursday to discuss North Korea's latest missile launch.
Seoul officials said South Korea will join the session as an observer.
On Wednesday, North Korea test-fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward the East Sea. It marked the North's second solid-propellant ICBM launch following its first test-firing on April 13.
The missile launch came amid rising tensions after Pyongyang accused U.S. spy planes of "intruding" into the airspace over its exclusive economic zone and had warned it would take counteractions.
Officials in Seoul said South Korea will attend as an interested party for the UNSC meeting, as it is closely coordinating with countries like the United States and Japan over the matter.
"We call for a firm and united response from the UNSC to North Korea's repeated violations of UNSC resolutions," the official said.
North Korea is banned from any launch using ballistic missile technology under UNSC sanctions.
The UNSC meeting is taking place at the request of the U.S., France, Japan, Albania, Malta and the United Kingdom, according to a Reuters report.
South Korea is currently not one of the UNSC non-permanent members. The five permanent members are the U.S., China, France, Russia and Britain.
