LG Twins close out 1st half of KBO season in 1st place
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- In pursuit of their first South Korean baseball title in nearly three decades, the LG Twins closed out the first half of the 2023 season in first place Thursday.
The Twins were to host the Hanwha Eagles at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul but the game was rained out. The Twins wrapped up their first half at 49-30-2 (wins-losses-ties), 2.5 games over the defending champions SSG Landers.
This is the first time since 1997 that the Twins are entering the All-Star break in first place. They are trying to win their first Korean Series title since 1994.
The Landers (46-32-1) were scheduled to play the red-hot Doosan Bears, who have gone 9-0 in July to soar to third place at 42-36-1, but their game at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, 27 kilometers southwest of Seoul, was also postponed due to heavy rainfall.
Elsewhere on Thursday, The NC Dinos routed the Lotte Giants 13-3 at Changwon NC Park in the southeastern city of Changwon, and grabbed sole possession of fourth place at 39-38-1. The Giants dropped to 38-39, the first time they've been under .500 in winning percentage since being at 7-8 on April 20.
The Kia Tigers fell to last-place Samsung Lions 4-1 as their six-game winning streak came to an end. The Tigers are now 36-39-1 in sixth place.
The KT Wiz handed the Kiwoom Heroes their seventh consecutive loss by blanking them 9-0 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The Wiz improved to 37-41-2 in seventh place, after closing out the first half on a three-game winning streak.
The idle Eagles remained in eighth place at 34-40-4, one game ahead of the Heroes (38-46-2). The Lions are bringing up the rear at 31-49.
Teams will be on the annual All-Star break from Friday until next Thursday. The season resumes on July 21.
The All-Star Game is set for Saturday at Sajik Baseball Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan, though that game is also doubtful with rain in the forecast.
