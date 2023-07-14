(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
S. Korea publishes hard copies of English report on N. Korea's human rights
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
S. Korea publishes hard copies of English report on N. Korea's human rights
-
Ex-justice minister's daughter to drop suits against revoked school admissions
-
(4th LD) S. Korea says Fukushima water release to meet int'l standards if carried out as planned
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms test-firing of Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires ICBM, raises tensions after U.S. spy plane accusations
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms test-firing of Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM
-
Appellate court rules in favor of Korean American singer Steve Yoo over visa issuance
-
Yoon orders all-out gov't response to heavy rains