S. Korean FM meets with Russian counterpart at ASEAN reception in Jakarta

By Chang Dong-woo

JAKARTA, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin met with his Russian counterpart Thursday at an official reception for this year's high-level regional meetings led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta, according to Seoul officials.

During the reception hosted by Indonesia, Park met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and stressed the need to protect the due rights and interests of South Korean businesses operating in Russia despite Moscow's invasion of Ukraine having led to "negative effects" in bilateral relations, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Park also expressed hope for Russia's "constructive role" in achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) through close communications with Seoul. South Korea was recently elected to serve a two-year term as a nonpermanent member of the UNSC beginning in 2024.

According to the ministry, Lavrov acknowledged Park's request and proposed to communicate through diplomatic channels.



South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) speaks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, at an official reception for this year's foreign ministerial meetings led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Jakarta on July 13, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

