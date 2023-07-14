Yoon confers S. Korea's top order on Polish president
By Lee Haye-ah
WARSAW, July 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday conferred South Korea's top order on Polish President Andrzej Duda in recognition of his contribution to promoting the two countries' friendship, the presidential office said.
Yoon awarded the Grand Order of Mugunghwa to Duda during his ongoing three-day official visit to Warsaw, while also conferring the Gwanghwa Medal of the Order of Diplomatic Service Merit to his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, according to the office.
The Grand Order of Mugunghwa is South Korea's top order and is given to a president, the leader of a friendly nation or a former or current leader of a friendly nation who has contributed greatly to South Korea's development and national security. The order can also be given to their respective spouses.
The Gwanghwa Medal is the highest honor in the Order of Diplomatic Service Merit that is awarded to a foreign national of the rank of at least a premier who has contributed to developing their country's relations with South Korea.
Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee also received the top and second-highest medals, respectively, from the Polish government.
