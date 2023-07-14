Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- Government-funded Korea Freedom Federation erases political neutrality obligation clause (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Emergency patients at a loss amid health workers' walkout (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seoul hospital turned down a septicemic patient amid health workers' strike (Donga Ilbo)
-- Patients infuriated over cancellations of surgery, forceful end to hospitalization (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Treatment, surgery disrupted at hospitals; gov't considers return order (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea, Poland agree to collaborate on Ukraine reconstruction (Chosun Ilbo)
-- China eyes acquiring talent from S. Korean OLED industry following brain drain and massive layoffs in LCD sector (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea advances solid-fuel ICBM technology to ratchet up tension (Hankyoreh)
-- Health workers' strike disrupts hospitals (Hankook Ilbo)
-- BOK freezes key rate for 4th consecutive time (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Patients head to Japan for stem cell treatment (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon talks defense, Ukraine with Polish leader (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon vows support for Ukraine reconstruction with Poland (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea, Poland form partnership to rebuild Ukraine (Korea Times)
