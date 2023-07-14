BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook of K-pop supergroup BTS will drop his first official solo song on Friday.

The digital single, titled "Seven," is scheduled to arrive at 1 p.m. in local time, according to the band's agency, BigHit Music.

The agency touted "Seven" as a summer song with an addictive, energizing melody, which will make BTS fans feel the full breadth of the member's charm. It features American rapper Latto.



A concept photo for BTS member Jungkook's upcoming digital single "Seven," provided by BigHit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The release will make him the sixth BTS member of the septet to debut as a soloist, following J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga.

Jungkook previously released his solo track "Dreamers," featuring Qatari artist Fahad Al Kubaisi, for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November. He performed the song during the international soccer tournament's opening ceremony.

Later on Friday, the vocalist will deliver the first live performance of "Seven" to open this year's Summer Concert Series, an annual summer concert hosted by "Good Morning America," a famous U.S. morning talk show, at New York's Central Park.

