Friday's weather forecast

July 14, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/24 Rain 60

Incheon 25/23 Rain 60

Suwon 26/24 Rain 70

Cheongju 27/25 Rain 80

Daejeon 27/24 Rain 90

Chuncheon 26/24 Rain 80

Gangneung 30/25 Rain 80

Jeonju 28/25 Rain 80

Gwangju 28/25 Rain 60

Jeju 32/27 Cloudy 30

Daegu 29/25 Rain 80

Busan 27/24 Rain 60

