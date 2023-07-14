Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 July 14, 2023
SEOUL, Jul. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/24 Rain 60
Incheon 25/23 Rain 60
Suwon 26/24 Rain 70
Cheongju 27/25 Rain 80
Daejeon 27/24 Rain 90
Chuncheon 26/24 Rain 80
Gangneung 30/25 Rain 80
Jeonju 28/25 Rain 80
Gwangju 28/25 Rain 60
Jeju 32/27 Cloudy 30
Daegu 29/25 Rain 80
Busan 27/24 Rain 60
