Seoul shares open higher on easing inflation concerns
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened higher Friday, after another softer-than-expected U.S. inflation reading.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 15.67 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,606.9 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the U.S. producer price index, another key inflation reading, came in softer than expected in June. The report came a day after June's consumer price index showed U.S. inflation slowed to a two-year low.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.14 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.58 percent. The S&P 500 rose 0.85 percent.
In Seoul, big-cap shares opened mixed.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics gained 0.97 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 2.1 percent. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced 1.47 percent and its sister company Kia climbed 1.37 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.55 percent and Samsung Biologics shed 0.67 percent. Major chemical company LG Chem also went down 0.55 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,269.9 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 4.1 won from the previous session's close.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
S. Korea publishes hard copies of English report on N. Korea's human rights
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
S. Korea publishes hard copies of English report on N. Korea's human rights
-
Ex-justice minister's daughter to drop suits against revoked school admissions
-
(4th LD) S. Korea says Fukushima water release to meet int'l standards if carried out as planned
-
Appellate court rules in favor of Korean American singer Steve Yoo over visa issuance
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage air drills, involving B-52H strategic bomber after N.K. ICBM launch
-
Yoon orders all-out gov't response to heavy rains
-
S. Korea at highest alert as heavy downpours pummel Seoul, central region
-
Seoul Mayor Oh orders readiness against downpour forecast for capital, nationwide