S. Korea, Latvia to enhance bio, advanced industry ties

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Latvia discussed ways Friday to strengthen relations in trade, investment and advanced industry sectors, Seoul's industry ministry said.

First Vice Industry Minister Jang Young-jin met with Latvia's economic minister, Ilze Indriksone, in Seoul and discussed how to boost bilateral trade, bio and other industry cooperation, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Jang said that South Korea has prowess in the biomanufacturing sector, and Latvia has global pharmaceutical companies, so there will be more business chances and room for greater cooperation in the field between the two sides.

Several South Korean top tech firms, including Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc., have been doing business in the Baltic nation, according to the ministry.

Latvia's economic minister is in Seoul to attend the three-day bio exhibition Bioplus Interphex Korea 2023 that ends Friday.



In this photo provided by South Korea's industry ministry, First Vice Industry Minister Jang Young-jin (R) shakes hands with Latvia's economic minister, Ilze Indriksone, ahead of their talks in Seoul on July 14, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

