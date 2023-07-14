Girl group (G)I-dle advances to U.S. market with 'I Do'
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Popular South Korean girl group (G)I-dle released its first all-English digital single targeting the North American music market Friday.
"I Do" is a song infused with synth-pop elements inspired by the 1980s, according to Cube Entertainment, the band's agency.
According to the agency, the lyrics depict the bitterness of a lost past love and the accompanying sorrow.
In the accompanying music video, the five members portray characters who share precious moments with their loved ones, effectively conveying the warm and dreamy atmosphere of the song. The video captures attention with the opening scene, where an unidentified flying object crashes in a secluded forest.
Following the success of "Tomboy" and "Nxde" last year, the K-pop quintet had another success with its previous song, "Queencard," in May.
"I Do" was released on major U.S. music platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Deezer.
