(LEAD) Prosecutors raid home of ex-schedule manager of former DP leader Song
(ATTN: UPDATES with more info in paras 4, 6)
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors raided the home of a former schedule manager of Song Young-gil, an ex-leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), on Friday in connection with a cash-for-vote scandal involving the party's 2021 leadership election.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to the home of the ex-aide, surnamed Lee, to seize evidence.
The scandal centers on allegations that Song's campaign distributed cash envelopes totaling 94 million won (US$74,161) to 20 DP lawmakers and other party members in the runup to the party's leadership election in May 2021, which he ultimately won.
Lee was in charge of managing Song's schedule and accounting for his campaign around the time of the election.
Earlier this month, another former aide to Song was arrested in connection with the scandal on charges of involvement in the distribution of 67.5 million won of the total in collusion with other campaign officials to help get Song elected.
Lee reportedly arranged a meeting of lawmakers supporting Song ahead of the party election where, prosecutors suspect, former DP Rep. Youn Kwan-suk distributed cash envelopes to 10 lawmakers. Youn quit the party and became an independent after the scandal emerged.
Prosecutors plan to summon Lee for questioning after analyzing materials seized in the search.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
Ex-justice minister's daughter to drop suits against revoked school admissions
-
(4th LD) S. Korea says Fukushima water release to meet int'l standards if carried out as planned
-
(LEAD) S. Korea held regular defense drills around Dokdo last month
-
Heavy rain leaves 4,000 households in Seoul without electricity
-
Appellate court rules in favor of Korean American singer Steve Yoo over visa issuance
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage air drills, involving B-52H strategic bomber after N.K. ICBM launch
-
S. Korea at highest alert as heavy downpours pummel Seoul, central region
-
Yoon orders all-out gov't response to heavy rains