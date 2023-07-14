Seoul shares up late Fri. morning on easing inflation concerns
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares extended gains late Friday morning, as another softer-than-expected U.S. inflation reading raised hope that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon stop hiking rates.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had risen 30.35 points, or 1.17 percent, to 2,621.58 as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the U.S. producer price index, another key inflation reading, came in weaker than anticipated in June. The report came a day after June's consumer price index showed U.S. inflation slowed to a two-year low.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.14 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.58 percent. The S&P 500 rose 0.85 percent.
In Seoul, most big-cap shares traded higher.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics gained 1.53 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 5.08 percent. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced 1.72 percent and its sister company Kia climbed 0.69 percent. Major chemical company LG Chem went up 0.45 percent.
Among decliners, leading battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.37 percent and Samsung Biologics shed 0.67 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,267.8 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., up 6.2 won from the previous session's close.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
