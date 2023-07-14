3 Super Junior members leave SM but will continue working as group
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Super Junior's members Eunhyuk, Donghae and Kyuhyun will leave SM Entertainment, their agency for over 10 years, the company said Friday.
SM Entertainment said the three members will pursue individual activities, as they have decided not to renew their contracts with the agency.
This marks the first time for Eunhyuk and Donghae to change their agency in 18 years and 17 years for Kyuhyun, who joined the group one year later.
The remaining six active members -- Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Siwon and Ryeowoo -- will renew their contracts to stay with the agency.
But the departing members will continue to work as Super Junior, according to the agency.
"We cheer on their new challenges and will closely communicate with them so they can effectively balance their various group and individual activities," SM said.
Having debuted in 2005, Super Junior has gained popularity with hit songs, such as "Sorry Sorry," "Bonamana," and "Mr. Simple." It became the first SM-managed group or singer with its 11th full-length album, as it released "The Road" last year.
