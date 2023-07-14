Yoon's approval rating falls 6 pct amid debates about Fukushima discharge
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating dropped 6 percentage points, marking the biggest on-week fall this year, a poll showed Friday.
In the poll of 1,000 people aged 18 and older conducted by Gallup Korea Co. from Tuesday to Thursday, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance came to 32 percent, down from the previous week's 38 percent.
The disapproval rating was 57 percent, up 3 percentage points from a week earlier.
Yoon's handling of foreign policy was cited as the main reason for both the positive and negative assessments, with opinions divided on the government's management of Japan's plan to release contaminated water from the Fukushima plant.
According to the pollster, the rating fluctuated the most in the southern part of the country, where a relatively larger portion of the population relies on the marine fishery industry for their livelihoods.
Support for the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party remained unchanged at 33 percent and 32 percent, respectively.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
Ex-justice minister's daughter to drop suits against revoked school admissions
-
(4th LD) S. Korea says Fukushima water release to meet int'l standards if carried out as planned
-
(LEAD) S. Korea held regular defense drills around Dokdo last month
-
Heavy rain leaves 4,000 households in Seoul without electricity
-
Appellate court rules in favor of Korean American singer Steve Yoo over visa issuance
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage air drills, involving B-52H strategic bomber after N.K. ICBM launch
-
S. Korea at highest alert as heavy downpours pummel Seoul, central region
-
Yoon orders all-out gov't response to heavy rains