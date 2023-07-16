S. Korea's finance minister heads to India for G20 meeting
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister left for India on Sunday to take part in a Group of 20 (G20) meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs this week, his office said.
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho will attend the two-day G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting scheduled to kick off in Gandhinagar, western India, on Monday, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The event is aimed at preparing for the upcoming G20 summit scheduled to be held in India in September.
During his trip, Choo plans to emphasize the importance of price stability and the recovery of the supply chain amid the global economic uncertainties, the finance ministry said.
He will also discuss strategies for reforming multilateral development banks and tackling the debt issues faced by developing nations with other participants.
On the margins of the event, Choo plans to hold a bilateral meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga and Odile Renaud-Basso, who heads the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, to exchange opinions on global challenges.
