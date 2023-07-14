SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SamsungF&MIns 244,500 UP 6,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,910 0

Kogas 25,650 UP 100

DB HiTek 60,700 0

HyundaiEng&Const 37,500 UP 550

CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,400 UP 400

SK hynix 118,000 UP 3,900

CJ 62,500 UP 900

Youngpoong 558,000 UP 18,000

Hanwha 32,150 UP 650

KIH 52,100 UP 1,600

Celltrion 158,200 UP 2,200

DAEWOONG PHARM 99,600 UP 2,400

GS 37,950 UP 900

HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,900 DN 100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 34,750 DN 3,400

KUMHOTIRE 4,710 UP 150

KOREA AEROSPACE 53,900 DN 600

SAMSUNG SDS 122,500 UP 4,100

TKG Huchems 22,950 UP 650

JB Financial Group 8,370 UP 180

LGELECTRONICS 125,400 UP 4,000

KG DONGBU STL 8,890 0

Hanchem 214,500 DN 3,000

DWS 37,000 UP 350

ZINUS 25,350 DN 150

SamsungSecu 36,900 UP 1,500

KEPCO 20,450 DN 250

OCI Holdings 118,300 UP 2,300

IS DONGSEO 32,400 UP 1,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 153,200 UP 1,600

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,500 DN 550

HMM 19,400 UP 150

HyundaiMipoDock 92,800 UP 700

LS ELECTRIC 90,000 DN 1,800

MS IND 22,300 DN 550

KorZinc 472,500 UP 10,000

SamsungHvyInd 8,310 0

S-Oil 67,900 UP 1,300

LG Innotek 294,000 UP 1,000

