KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamsungF&MIns 244,500 UP 6,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,910 0
Kogas 25,650 UP 100
DB HiTek 60,700 0
HyundaiEng&Const 37,500 UP 550
CUCKOO HOMESYS 23,400 UP 400
SK hynix 118,000 UP 3,900
CJ 62,500 UP 900
Youngpoong 558,000 UP 18,000
Hanwha 32,150 UP 650
KIH 52,100 UP 1,600
Celltrion 158,200 UP 2,200
DAEWOONG PHARM 99,600 UP 2,400
GS 37,950 UP 900
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,900 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 34,750 DN 3,400
KUMHOTIRE 4,710 UP 150
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,900 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 122,500 UP 4,100
TKG Huchems 22,950 UP 650
JB Financial Group 8,370 UP 180
LGELECTRONICS 125,400 UP 4,000
KG DONGBU STL 8,890 0
Hanchem 214,500 DN 3,000
DWS 37,000 UP 350
ZINUS 25,350 DN 150
SamsungSecu 36,900 UP 1,500
KEPCO 20,450 DN 250
OCI Holdings 118,300 UP 2,300
IS DONGSEO 32,400 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 153,200 UP 1,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,500 DN 550
HMM 19,400 UP 150
HyundaiMipoDock 92,800 UP 700
LS ELECTRIC 90,000 DN 1,800
MS IND 22,300 DN 550
KorZinc 472,500 UP 10,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,310 0
S-Oil 67,900 UP 1,300
LG Innotek 294,000 UP 1,000
(MORE)
