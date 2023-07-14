KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYUNDAI WIA 68,000 UP 2,400
Hanssem 44,200 UP 100
F&F 117,900 UP 400
HDKSOE 129,400 UP 400
HtlShilla 75,400 0
SamsungElecMech 150,300 UP 2,100
Hanmi Science 31,900 UP 500
Daesang 17,110 DN 80
LX INT 36,050 UP 500
Kumyang 101,300 UP 6,300
Hyundai M&F INS 30,100 UP 600
TaihanElecWire 13,950 UP 50
Mobis 248,500 UP 15,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 135,800 DN 5,400
KumhoPetrochem 126,300 UP 3,000
SKC 100,400 UP 400
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,210 UP 160
S-1 53,500 UP 800
Yuhan 59,500 UP 200
SLCORP 40,700 UP 400
HITEJINRO 21,050 UP 50
DOOSAN 87,700 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 75,200 UP 3,100
DL 38,300 UP 400
Doosan Enerbility 17,890 DN 1,170
Doosanfc 28,250 UP 350
SAMSUNG CARD 29,050 UP 200
Kakao 52,800 UP 900
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17600 UP60
CheilWorldwide 18,650 UP 290
LOTTE WELLFOOD 100,800 UP 1,600
KT&G 82,800 UP 100
LG Uplus 10,720 UP 30
KT 29,850 UP 150
LG Display 15,200 UP 120
Kangwonland 17,140 DN 30
NAVER 204,500 UP 4,800
SK 149,400 UP 1,900
Hanon Systems 9,430 UP 130
LOTTE TOUR 10,740 UP 40
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(4th LD) S. Korea says Fukushima water release to meet int'l standards if carried out as planned
-
(LEAD) S. Korea held regular defense drills around Dokdo last month
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
Heavy rain leaves 4,000 households in Seoul without electricity
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage air drills, involving B-52H strategic bomber after N.K. ICBM launch
-
S. Korea at highest alert as heavy downpours pummel Seoul, central region
-
Appellate court rules in favor of Korean American singer Steve Yoo over visa issuance
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'