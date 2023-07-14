KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,000 UP 1,800
HANATOUR SERVICE 51,000 DN 100
COSMAX 91,500 UP 2,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 48,450 UP 2,650
SamyangFood 119,400 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 280,000 UP 3,000
NCsoft 294,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 46,200 UP 650
ShinhanGroup 34,100 UP 750
LGCHEM 680,000 UP 10,000
KEPCO KPS 33,400 DN 800
Hanwha Ocean 47,700 DN 750
DWEC 4,275 UP 40
KIWOOM 91,300 UP 1,200
KEPCO E&C 74,500 DN 6,500
LG H&H 464,500 UP 3,500
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,770 DN 150
Nongshim 404,500 UP 4,000
SGBC 48,950 UP 650
Hyosung 59,700 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,450 UP 700
Shinsegae 192,700 UP 400
Daewoong 12,750 UP 200
AmoreG 27,900 UP 550
HyundaiMtr 208,500 UP 5,000
KCC 216,000 UP 6,000
SKBP 76,500 UP 800
SKNetworks 5,410 DN 70
ORION Holdings 14,490 UP 260
YoulchonChem 36,000 UP 3,100
LG Energy Solution 542,000 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 67,100 UP 400
SSANGYONGCNE 5,030 0
LG Corp. 87,300 UP 2,100
POSCO FUTURE M 401,000 UP 12,500
TaekwangInd 624,000 UP 22,000
KAL 26,100 UP 550
Boryung 8,050 DN 30
LS 91,000 DN 900
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES 147,800 UP 2,300
(MORE)
