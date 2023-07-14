KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KPIC 134,700 UP 2,000
SamsungElec 73,400 UP 1,500
GC Corp 115,400 UP 2,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 716,000 UP 1,000
NHIS 9,730 UP 210
DB INSURANCE 74,400 UP 2,100
GS E&C 14,170 DN 80
LOTTE SHOPPING 70,100 UP 900
DONGSUH 19,150 UP 320
IBK 10,360 UP 100
SamsungEng 32,400 UP 550
SAMSUNG C&T 104,200 UP 1,100
PanOcean 5,160 UP 10
Handsome 22,500 UP 150
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp543 00 UP1000
ShinpoongPharm 16,240 UP 510
Asiana Airlines 12,060 UP 80
COWAY 45,650 UP 950
HyundaiElev 40,750 UP 100
SKTelecom 46,050 UP 150
POONGSAN 42,600 UP 650
KBFinancialGroup 48,750 UP 1,650
Hansae 18,950 UP 50
Youngone Corp 59,500 DN 1,800
FOOSUNG 13,840 UP 240
SK Innovation 163,700 DN 1,700
KakaoBank 25,700 UP 400
DL E&C 31,700 UP 200
kakaopay 51,000 UP 400
K Car 13,170 DN 40
HYBE 256,500 DN 2,500
SK ie technology 90,600 UP 300
BNK Financial Group 6,780 UP 50
DGB Financial Group 7,350 UP 20
KOLON IND 51,800 0
emart 79,000 UP 700
CSWIND 84,300 DN 2,000
GKL 14,720 UP 290
SD Biosensor 11,860 DN 50
HanmiPharm 275,500 UP 1,000
(MORE)
