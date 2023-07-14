KPIC 134,700 UP 2,000

SamsungElec 73,400 UP 1,500

GC Corp 115,400 UP 2,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 716,000 UP 1,000

NHIS 9,730 UP 210

DB INSURANCE 74,400 UP 2,100

GS E&C 14,170 DN 80

LOTTE SHOPPING 70,100 UP 900

DONGSUH 19,150 UP 320

IBK 10,360 UP 100

SamsungEng 32,400 UP 550

SAMSUNG C&T 104,200 UP 1,100

PanOcean 5,160 UP 10

Handsome 22,500 UP 150

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp543 00 UP1000

ShinpoongPharm 16,240 UP 510

Asiana Airlines 12,060 UP 80

COWAY 45,650 UP 950

HyundaiElev 40,750 UP 100

SKTelecom 46,050 UP 150

POONGSAN 42,600 UP 650

KBFinancialGroup 48,750 UP 1,650

Hansae 18,950 UP 50

Youngone Corp 59,500 DN 1,800

FOOSUNG 13,840 UP 240

SK Innovation 163,700 DN 1,700

KakaoBank 25,700 UP 400

DL E&C 31,700 UP 200

kakaopay 51,000 UP 400

K Car 13,170 DN 40

HYBE 256,500 DN 2,500

SK ie technology 90,600 UP 300

BNK Financial Group 6,780 UP 50

DGB Financial Group 7,350 UP 20

KOLON IND 51,800 0

emart 79,000 UP 700

CSWIND 84,300 DN 2,000

GKL 14,720 UP 290

SD Biosensor 11,860 DN 50

HanmiPharm 275,500 UP 1,000

(MORE)