KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Meritz Financial 45,550 UP 1,200
AMOREPACIFIC 105,700 UP 2,200
LIG Nex1 86,600 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,300 UP 1,150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 198,500 UP 3,700
HANWHA LIFE 2,495 UP 15
Fila Holdings 38,750 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 79,100 UP 800
Netmarble 48,650 UP 800
KRAFTON 194,600 UP 2,400
DoubleUGames 43,750 UP 150
HD HYUNDAI 61,100 UP 1,600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY370 00 UP800
KOLMAR KOREA 46,800 UP 400
HL MANDO 52,200 UP 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 744,000 DN 4,000
PIAM 35,100 UP 250
HANJINKAL 46,400 UP 1,600
Doosan Bobcat 61,000 DN 200
BGF Retail 173,400 DN 1,500
ORION 122,300 DN 200
SKCHEM 66,000 UP 100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,000 UP 350
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,300 UP 50
HDC-OP 10,900 UP 80
HYOSUNG TNC 354,500 UP 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 457,000 UP 6,000
HANILCMT 11,860 UP 200
SKBS 76,000 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,790 UP 190
GS Retail 22,200 UP 300
Ottogi 385,000 UP 6,500
LOTTE 25,450 UP 250
GCH Corp 13,930 UP 110
LotteChilsung 127,800 UP 3,400
COSMOCHEM 57,400 UP 2,100
POSCO Holdings 447,000 UP 15,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,800 UP 110
KIA CORP. 88,700 UP 1,200
SKSQUARE 47,050 UP 800
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo song features American rapper
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'
-
(Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Feature) N. Korean defectors say ordeal in China worsened due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
(4th LD) S. Korea says Fukushima water release to meet int'l standards if carried out as planned
-
(LEAD) S. Korea held regular defense drills around Dokdo last month
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform in 'Good Morning America' 2023 Summer Concert Series
-
Heavy rain leaves 4,000 households in Seoul without electricity
-
S. Korea, U.S. stage air drills, involving B-52H strategic bomber after N.K. ICBM launch
-
S. Korea at highest alert as heavy downpours pummel Seoul, central region
-
Appellate court rules in favor of Korean American singer Steve Yoo over visa issuance
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook to formally debut as solo artist with 'Seven'