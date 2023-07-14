Top S. Korean, Chinese diplomats hold talks during ASEAN meetings in Jakarta

By Chang Dong-woo

JAKARTA, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and China held talks Friday in Jakarta on the sidelines of high-level meetings led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Wang Yi, head of the foreign affairs commission of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee, met at a hotel in the Indonesian capital where this year's ASEAN minister meetings were underway.

Wang, the former Chinese foreign minister, is representing China at this year's ASEAN gatherings. Beijing announced earlier that Qin Gang, the current foreign minister, would not attend the meetings due to health reasons.

Within China's leadership hierarchy, Wang ranks above Qin.

Observers are keeping a close watch on the meeting, as it comes amid recent tensions in bilateral relations after the Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming made provocative remarks last month.

In a meeting with the head of South Korea's main opposition party, Xing said those who bet on China's loss in its rivalry with the United States would "definitely regret it," apparently accusing South Korea of siding with the U.S. and indicating China's displeasure.



South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (C) attends a meeting of top diplomats from members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and representatives of Japan and China in Jakarta on July 13, 2023. Seated next to Park are Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (R) and Wang Yi, head of the foreign affairs commission of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee.

