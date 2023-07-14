N.K. leader's sister slams UNSC meeting over ICBM launch, defends it as exercise of self-defense
SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The powerful sister of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Friday condemned the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for holding a meeting over the North's latest firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), calling it a "rightful" exercise of self-defense.
Kim Yo-jong expressed "great displeasure" at the UNSC, as its members met Thursday (New York time) to discuss the North's launch of a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM the previous day.
She said the ICBM launch serves as a "rightful" exercise of self-defense in response to what she called the United States' "hostile" policy against her country, according to state media.
"No one has any justification to take issue with the launch of our new-type ICBM," Kim said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.
Under UNSC resolutions, the North is banned from any launches using ballistic missile technology.
In the latest UNSC session, the U.S. and 12 other members sought to hold North Korea accountable, but failed due to opposition from China and Russia, veto power-wielding permanent members.
Kim also warned "very inauspicious" things will await the U.S., and her country plans to put spurs to build "the most overwhelming" nuclear deterrence until Washington abandons its hostile policy against Pyongyang.
