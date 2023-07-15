Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

July 15, 2023

SEOUL, Jul. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/24 Rain 60

Incheon 26/23 Rain 60

Suwon 27/24 Rain 60

Cheongju 27/24 Rain 90

Daejeon 27/24 Rain 90

Chuncheon 27/23 Rain 80

Gangneung 29/25 Rain 70

Jeonju 28/25 Rain 70

Gwangju 28/25 Rain 70

Jeju 33/28 Cloudy 30

Daegu 30/25 Rain 60

Busan 28/24 Rain 60

